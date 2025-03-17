‘Bills Day’ returns to Blue Cross Arena

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Americans will be sporting a different red white and blue jersey Sunday as they host their fourth annual “Bills Day,” game.

On Sunday at Blue Cross Arena at their game against the Utica Comets at 3p.m., Amerks’ players will arrive in custom Golisano Children’s Hospital-inspired t-shirts in support of their pediatric oncology team.

During the game, they will be wearing specialty Buffalo Bills jersey’s that will be auctioned off on the online platform “DASH,” that will benefit the Golisano’s Children’s Hospital, along with mini sticks designed by patients and siblings of the hospital.

Some fans will also have the chance to win an autographed Keon Coleman jersey and a Dion Dawkins helmet along with other team apparel throughout the game.

People in attendance will experience elements from the Bills game day presentations, like the “shout,” song played at games and the train horn.

To access the auction, click here. To purchase tickets for the game, click here.