Left tackle Dion Dawkins signs three-year contract extension with the Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have signed a three-year contract extension with their star offensive lineman Dion Dawkins.

Dawkins, a three-time Pro Bowler who plays left tackle, will stay with the team through the 2027-2028 season. Last season, Dawkins had a 93% pass block win rate, the fourth-highest in the league among offensive tackles.

He is also a two-time nominee for the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year award for his work off the field with his foundation, Dion’s Dreamers, which provides mentorship to youth in underserved communities.