Bills prepare for clash with undefeated Chiefs in pivotal AFC matchup

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have won five straight games and everyone is looking ahead to Sunday’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bills are preparing to host the two-time reigning Super Bowl champions. While the Bills just beat the Colts on the road, 24 hours later, nobody is thinking about that game. The Bills and Chiefs rivalry is relatively new, at least this iteration is, but it is certainly a storied one.

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes’ first meeting on the gridiron came back in 2020, a Chiefs win in front of an empty crowd. The two later met in the AFC Championship and once again, KC came out on top.

The following season, Buffalo blew out Kansas City 38-20 in week five, but when the two met in the playoffs, the infamous 13-second game happened.

And then for the next two regular seasons, the Bills beat the Chiefs in the regular season, but this past January, Kansas City edged the Bills out after a missed Tyler Bass field goal.

The point is, the Bills are the two seed as it stands, and the Chiefs are undefeated and the one seed, so Sunday should deliver another classic, though the Bills are treating it like any other week.

“We’re just going to try to put our best foot forward, have a good week of practice, and try to win a football game against a really good football team. You know, it’s the biggest one because it’s the next one. We certainly understand, you know, everybody putting a lot into this coming game. And we will too, that we put a lot into every game. If we don’t, we’re not we’re doing ourselves a disservice. So we know that every week to ourselves and to our fans, but the same amount of preparation every week. And it’s a good football team, that’s coming in an undefeated football team. And, well, coached,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said.

If the Bills win, they’ll still be a game behind Kansas City in the standings but would own the tiebreaker as we navigate the back half of the season.

McDermott ruled out wide receiver Keon Coleman for this Sunday while Matt Milano’s practice window opens this week as they bring back the All-Pro linebacker. He will not play against the Chiefs but could return after the bye.

Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.