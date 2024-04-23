Bills prepare for NFL Draft on Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As Thursday’s NFL Draft approaches, Bills fans eagerly await to see how General Manager Brandon Beane and his team will navigate their choices to build a robust roster for the next season.

Beane faces the challenging task of reshaping the team after the departure of several key players during the off-season. Last year, Beane made a strategic move by trading up to secure Dalton Kincaid, indicating his willingness to make bold decisions to strengthen the team.

The Bills currently hold the 28th pick in the first round, though this position could shift as draft strategies unfold. A significant factor in their draft decisions will be how the new players fit into the Bills’ evolving offense. Quarterback Josh Allen emphasizes the importance of compatibility and the strategic vision for the team.

“Honestly it just kind of depends on the direction of what this offense wants to be, you know, with Joe and myself and understanding how we would utilize certain guys if we did pick them in, how we can utilize the guys that are here,” Allen said.

