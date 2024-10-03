Bills QB Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for September
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for September.
The Bills went 3-1 in September with Allen playing some of his best football. This is Allen’s third overall “Offensive Player of the Month” award.
Up next, the Bills head to Texas this Sunday. That will be Stefon Diggs’ first game against his former team since being traded during the off-season.
The rest of the Bills schedule for the regular season:
- Week 5: Houston Texans
- Week 6: New York Jets
- Week 7: Tennessee Titans
- Week 8: Seattle Seahawks
- Week 9: Miami Dolphins
- Week 10: Indianapolis Colts
- Week 11: Kansas City Chiefs
- Week 12: BYE
- Week 13: San Francisco 49ers
- Week 14: Los Angeles Rams
- Week 15: Detroit Lions
- Week 16: New England Patriots
- Week 17: New York Jets
- Week 18: New England Patriots
