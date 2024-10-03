Bills QB Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for September

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for September.

The Bills went 3-1 in September with Allen playing some of his best football. This is Allen’s third overall “Offensive Player of the Month” award.

Up next, the Bills head to Texas this Sunday. That will be Stefon Diggs’ first game against his former team since being traded during the off-season.

The rest of the Bills schedule for the regular season:

Week 5: Houston Texans

Week 6: New York Jets

Week 7: Tennessee Titans

Week 8: Seattle Seahawks

Week 9: Miami Dolphins

Week 10: Indianapolis Colts

Week 11: Kansas City Chiefs

Week 12: BYE

Week 13: San Francisco 49ers

Week 14: Los Angeles Rams

Week 15: Detroit Lions

Week 16: New England Patriots

Week 17: New York Jets

Week 18: New England Patriots

