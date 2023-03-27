Bills release new renderings of stadium including the view from seats

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills released more renderings of their new stadium on Monday. The renderings show the inside of the stadium with plenty of people dressed in Bills jerseys. They also show the view of the stadium from the seats staring down the 50-yard line and people tailgating while holding Bills flags.

The stadium is still set to be completed by fall of 2026 on the other side of Abbott Road in Orchard Park. Here are the renderings, released on Facebook:

New York State approved the construction of the $1.4 billion stadium on March 28, which will ensure that the Bills stay in western New York for at least the next 30 years. $850 million in funding will come from state taxpayers, including $600 million from the state’s budget and $250 million from Erie County. The NFL and the Bills franchise agreed to pay $550 million toward to new stadium.

The stadium will be owned by the state, not by Erie County. The Bills organization hopes to start work on the stadium by early April. The governor appointed Bob Duffy, Rochester Chamber of Commerce CEO, to chair Erie County Stadium Corporation that oversees the stadium.

