Bills’ wide receiver extends contract through 2029 season

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bill’s wide receiver Khalil Shakir is staying in Buffalo.

According to the Bills, Shakir reached an agreement Tuesday on a four-year contract extension, which is worth $60 million.

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane confirmed the news during his One Bills Live appearance Tuesday from the NFL Combine, according to their website.

“We’re excited to keep Khalil here for another four years beyond the one year he had remaining,” said Beane.

Beane also said that Shakir earned “every bit” of his extension through his leadership, hard work and play on the field.

ESPN reported that Shakir was the only Bills’ receiver on their 53-man roster this past year that had caught a pass from QB Josh Allen in a game.

Shakir is the first of the Bills’ 2022 draft picks to be signed to a long-term extension, according to ESPN. Shakir was a fifth-round pick out of Boise State.

