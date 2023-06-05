Bills will hold groundbreaking ceremony for new stadium

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday at the site where their new stadium will be.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, leaders from the Bills, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell are set to be there. The ceremony starts at 9 a.m.

New York State approved the construction of the $1.4 billion stadium in March 2022, which will ensure that the Bills stay in Western New York for at least the next 30 years. To fund the stadium, $600 million will come from the state and $250 million is coming from Erie County taxpayers. The NFL and the Bills franchise agreed to pay the remaining amount.

Work has been underway at the stadium since the Erie County Legislature unanimously approved all documents related to the stadium deal back on May 4. The stadium will be owned by the state rather than the county, as is currently the case with Highmark Stadium.

The stadium is still set to be completed by fall of 2026 on the other side of Abbott Road in Orchard Park. Hochul appointed Bob Duffy, Rochester Chamber of Commerce CEO, to chair Erie County Stadium Corporation which oversees the stadium.