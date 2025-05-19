Bishop Matano to lead Thanksgiving Mass for Pope Leo in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Local Catholics are invited to a Mass of Thanksgiving Monday night, May 19.

Bishop of Rochester Salvatore Matano says the Mass is meant to support Pope Leo, who was inaugurated over the weekend.

The Mass is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cathedral on Flower City Park.

Thanksgiving is a holiday with Christian roots, and a Mass of Thanksgiving can occur any time of year.

About Pope Leo

Born in Chicago as Robert Prevost, 69-year-old Pope Leo XIV spend most of his time ministering in Peru before heading to work in the Vatican in 2023.

Pope Leo is the first American Pope in history and is an Augustinian priest.

Significantly, he presided over one of the most revolutionary reforms Pope Francis made, when he added three women to the voting bloc that decides which bishop nominations to forward to the pope. In early 2025, Francis again showed his esteem by appointing Prevost to the most senior rank of cardinals.

