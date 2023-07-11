Black Button Distilling will hold ribbon cutting Tuesday for new location

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Black Button Distilling is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday morning ahead of the grand opening of its new location on Saturday.

The new distillery and tasting room will open at 1344 University Avenue. The 28,000-square-foot facility will boost Black Button’s output from 1,200 barrels per year to 4,500 barrels per year. It will also add 20 jobs to the distillery within the first year.

With the new facility, the tasting room space will grow from 1,500 square feet to 4,500 square feet.