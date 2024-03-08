Black Button Distilling will release specialty gin during solar eclipse viewing party

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Black Button Distilling will release its specialty Dark Sky Gin at its solar eclipse viewing party on Monday, April 8. The party will run noon to 9 p.m. at its tasting room on 1344 University Avenue.

The Dark Sky Gin has a dark purple due and a hologram label to commemorate the eclipse. There are 200 bottles available for presale here.

Tickets to the eclipse viewing party come with a pair of eclipse glasses, a bottle of Dark Sky Gin, a commemorative rock glass, and more. You can get tickets here.

Before the eclipse, Black Button will host a Dark Sky Gin Blending Class on Friday, April 5. The event, led by Master Distiller Jeff Fairbrother, will teach people how to blend the botanical gin and take away their own variation. In addition, Black Button will serve Dark Sky Gin cocktails and an eclipse-themed food menu on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7.