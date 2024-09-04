Blackfriars Theatre’s 2024 season kicks off Friday with ‘Sweeney Todd’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Blackfriars Theatre’s 2024 season kicks off this Friday with a performance of ‘Sweeney Todd.’

The show will kick off the theatre’s 75th year of performances. ‘Sweeney Todd’ wasn’t just a random choice as it plays into the theatre’s history.

“Blackfriar’s has a very rich history of performing Sondheim and this was a nod to that history. So our artists are very excited to bring this show back and so are our patrons,” said a representative from Blackfriars Theatre.

Performers have been rehearsing for several weeks. They say what makes the theatre special is the environment. It’s small and the audience wraps around the stage, making them feel more involved in productions.

The show is sold out for opening night but runs until September 22.

