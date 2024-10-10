Blood donations needed after hurricanes cancel drives in southeast, here’s a list of local blood drives

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — The Red Cross hosted a blood drive Thursday at Saint Thomas Moore Church on East Avenue in Brighton.

The hurricanes have caused blood drives in the southeast to be canceled. If you’re looking for a way to help after Hurricane Milton and Helene, you can donate blood.

There’s another blood drive Friday at Gates Town Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition to helping people in need, those donating blood, platlets, or plasma in the month of October will get a $10 Amazon gift card.

Here’s a list of blood drives around Monroe County:

Monroe County

Brockport

10/23/2024: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Seymour Library, 161 East Ave

10/29/2024: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., State University of New York at Brockport Seymour College Union, 350 New Campus Drive

Churchville

10/18/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Riga Town Hall, 6460 Buffalo Road

Fairport

10/18/2024: 8:15 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Fairport HS, 1 Dave Paddock Way

10/26/2024: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., American Red Cross, 6687 Pittsford Palmyra Rd

Honeoye Falls

10/9/2024: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Honeoye Falls Ambulance, 210 East Street

Mendon

10/28/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Catherines Church Monsignor Schnacky Community Center, 26 Mendon Ionia Road

Penfield

10/16/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Town of Penfield, 2130 Penfield Road

10/18/2024: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., YMCA Eastside, 1835 Fairport Nine Mile Point Rd

Rochester

10/8/2024: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Rochester General Hospital, 1425 Portland Ave, Rochester General Hospital

10/8/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave

10/9/2024: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., University of Rochester Alumni and Advancement Center, 300 E River Rd

10/9/2024: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Greater Rochester International Airport, 1200 Brooks Ave.

10/9/2024: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Rochester Police Locust Club, 1425 Lexington Ave.

10/10/2024: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave

10/11/2024: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Gates Town Hall, 1605 Buffalo Rd

10/12/2024: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Brighton Fire Department, 3100 East Avenue

10/14/2024: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Irondequoit Fire Department, 2960 Culver Rd

10/15/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave

10/16/2024: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monroe County Office Building, 39 W Main St

10/17/2024: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave

10/19/2024: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Brighton High School, 1150 South Winton Road

10/22/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave

10/23/2024: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Highland Hospital, 1000 South Ave

10/24/2024: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave

10/24/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Rochester Institute of Technology Student, 1 Lomb Memorial Drive

10/26/2024: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave

10/28/2024: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Planet Fitness – Gates, 78 Spencerport Rd

10/29/2024: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Henrietta Recreation Center, 605 Calkins Road

10/29/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave

10/30/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., University of Rochester Medical Center Cafe 601, 601 Elmwood Ave

10/30/2024: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave

10/31/2024: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave

10/31/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., University of Rochester Medical Center Cafe 601, 601 Elmwood Ave

Spencerport

10/11/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ogden Community Center, 269 Ogden Center Road

10/23/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion- Spencerport, 691 Trimmer Rd

Webster

10/10/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Webster Fireman’s Building, 172 Sanford St

10/17/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Webster Fireman’s Building, 172 Sanford St

10/23/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 818 Ridge Road

10/26/2024: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., St Martin Lutheran Church, 813 Bay Rd

West Henrietta

10/31/2024: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., IDEX, 1180 John Street

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.