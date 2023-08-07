Boat get stuck in Greece on shore on Lake Ontario

GREECE, N.Y. — A boat ran ashore in Lake Ontario after a mechanical failure on Sunday, says the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit.

The unit responded to Edgemere Drive in Greece around 3 p.m. for a report of a boat on the rocks. The sheriff’s office says the boat had sudden mechanical problems and lost power.

The wind and waves washed the boat ashore around Edgemere Drive near Island Cottage Road. Fortunately, the driver was able to get out safely. The sheriff’s office is still working to remove the boat.