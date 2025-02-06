Body of man missing from Monroe County found in frozen lake

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. — The body of a missing man from Monroe County was found Thursday inside the frozen Cross Lake in Cayuga County.

New York State Police say the 66-year-old was reported missing on Sunday, February 2, by his wife who said he didn’t come home. He was last seen at his cottage on Cross Lake.

Troopers went to search an area where they believed the man’s UTV may have broken through the ice on the lake. While searching, Troopers found the man’s body and say they believe the UTV also went through the ice — but hasn’t been recovered yet because of current conditions.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was the initial lead agency on the investigation, until it was learned the man was last seen in Cayuga County. At that point, the case was transferred to the New York State Police.

This investigation is ongoing.