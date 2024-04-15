Body-worn camera video: Officers knock gun out of suspect’s hand on Rochester’s East End
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police have released body-worn camera video showing an officer knocking a gun out of a suspect’s hand on Rochester’s East End on Thursday morning.
Police have identified that suspect as Jonathon Dobbs, 42, and charged him with criminal possession of a weapon. You can watch the video here:
Officers responded to Lawrence Street off East Avenue after getting reports of a disturbance. Officers say that, as they approached, Dobbs pulled out a handgun from his pocket. A nearby officer knocked the gun out of Dobbs’ hand and took him into custody with the help of security from a club.
RPD says the gun that Dobbs held, an FN 57, 5.7×28 caliber, is powerful enough to pierce body armor. It was loaded with 20 rounds. Dobbs was taken to the Monroe County Jail and will be arraigned in Rochester City Court.