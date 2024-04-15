Body-worn camera video: Officers knock gun out of suspect’s hand on Rochester’s East End

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police have released body-worn camera video showing an officer knocking a gun out of a suspect’s hand on Rochester’s East End on Thursday morning.

Police have identified that suspect as Jonathon Dobbs, 42, and charged him with criminal possession of a weapon. You can watch the video here:

At 2:20am, on April 14th, Officers were called to Lawrence St. for a disturbance, as Officers approached, a suspect pulled a firearm from his pocket. Officers knocked the weapon out of his hand and took him into custody. Great job by all our Officers! pic.twitter.com/7qRC2n8pOR — Rochester NY Police (@RochesterNYPD) April 15, 2024

Officers responded to Lawrence Street off East Avenue after getting reports of a disturbance. Officers say that, as they approached, Dobbs pulled out a handgun from his pocket. A nearby officer knocked the gun out of Dobbs’ hand and took him into custody with the help of security from a club.

RPD says the gun that Dobbs held, an FN 57, 5.7×28 caliber, is powerful enough to pierce body armor. It was loaded with 20 rounds. Dobbs was taken to the Monroe County Jail and will be arraigned in Rochester City Court.