Boil water notice issued for parts of Seneca Falls after waterline break

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. — The Seneca County Health Department has issued a boil water notice for parts of the Town of Seneca Falls.

This is for those who live in the area from Fall Street and points north to Rumsey Street. The health department says a waterline broke Tuesday afternoon causing a loss of water pressure, raising the risk of harmful microbes entering the system.

Officials say people in the area will likely need to boil water for the next three to four days.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.