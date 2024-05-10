Bollards set up at Franklin High School to deter reckless driving

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Franklin High School has added more safety measures to deter reckless driving, including bollards and boulders around the school.

On Thursday, several apparently stolen vehicles nearly hit a number of people, including students, near Franklin High School. It happened just after 2:30 p.m. and no one was injured. Police say they took one of the drivers, 16, into custody.

Before that, vehicles were driving recklessly across the Franklin school lawn on Wednesday. They, then sped off into the street and drove away.

The way that the barriers are lined up, if someone was able to get through the first layer, there is a second layer protecting the school.