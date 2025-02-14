Boy, 11, brought to the hospital after police respond to shots fired reports

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police say an 11-year-old boy was brought to the hospital Friday afternoon after officers responded to Lorimer Street for reports of a person shot.

Police say they responded for reports of shots fired on Lorimer Street, but have yet to confirm if a shooting took place Friday afternoon. They say the 11-year-old boy has injuries, though they’re non-life-threatening.

Lorimer Street is expected to be blocked off until 6 or 6:30 p.m. Friday night.

This is a developing story, and police say more information should be available later Friday night. When we learn more, this story will be updated.