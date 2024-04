ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A boy, 15, is recovering after being shot around Hudson Avenue and Gilmore Street on Monday morning.

Rochester Police began investigating the shooting just before 1:45 a.m. after getting reports of a private vehicle dropping off a gunshot victim to Rochester General Hospital. The boy, who was shot at least once in the upper body, is expected to survive.

Police are following up on several leads and are asking anyone with information to call 911.