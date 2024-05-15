Boy, 16, accused of stealing RPD car and crashing it on Lake Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 16-year-old boy is accused of stealing a Rochester Police car on Wednesday morning and crashing it less than half a mile away.

The teen was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after police say he crash the car at the intersection of Lake Avenue and Briton Road.

RPD says an officer was responding to a call just after midnight on Spencer Street off Lake Avenue when the teen got into the officer’s patrol and drove away. The teen was taken into custody near the crash site.

Charges are still being determined.