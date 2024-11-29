Boy Scout Troop 31’s annual Christmas tree fundraiser returns to Rochester’s East Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — With Thanksgiving behind us, many are turning their attention to Christmas preparations. If you’re on the hunt for a Christmas tree, the annual Boy Scout Troop 31 Christmas Tree Fundraiser on East Avenue is a popular choice in Rochester.

The fundraiser, which has been a tradition since 1952, offers fresh-cut trees. All proceeds support the scouts of Troop 31.

John Folwell, the Troop 31 Committee Chair, explained, “It’s the main fundraiser for our troop. Being a city troop, we have a lot of kids that need financial assistance. Money goes to uniforms, boots, summer camps, backpacks, whatever the need that may arise.”

Shoppers can chose from Douglas, Fraser and Balsam trees all ranging from four to 10 feet.

The tree sale is open every day until the trees are sold out. You can visit Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 8 p.m.

