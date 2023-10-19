Boys and Girls Club and Price Rite partner to give food to families in need

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Boys and Girls Club of Rochester and Price Rite handed out food to hundreds of families on Wednesday.

About 800 families in Rochester got a 25 pound box of food, hygiene products, books, and more at the Boys and Girls Club on Genesee Street. The campaign is called “feeding minds and bodies.” Rochester was chosen for the drive because around 25% of families face food insecurity.

“No kid should have to go to school hungry and that’s really important for us in the community,” said Jon Wiltrout, director of HR at Price Rite Marketplace.

More than $350,000 worth of food and supplies were handed out today.