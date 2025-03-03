Brad Paisley set to perform in Canandaigua

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — Country singer Brad Paisley will be performing at the Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center (CMAC) this summer during his “Truck Still Works,” tour.

The concert is set for Saturday, July 12. Presale starts Tuesday at 10a.m. for Citi Card members. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, March 7 at 10a.m. on Ticketmaster.

Special guests Dylan Scott and Alexandria Kay will also join Paisley at the show.

The “Truck Still Works,” tour will begin March 10 and run until August 8.