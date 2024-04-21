‘BrickUniverse’ back in Rochester this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Lego fans far and wide are in Rochester this weekend for BrickUniverse, an annual exhibition and expo of all things Lego.

Located at the Dome Arena in Henrietta, the expo showcases the endless possibilities of Lego bricks. The exhibition includes works from professional artists from around the country and local works of art. Participants can create in “Building Zones” and shop through Lego merchandise.

The event Saturday started at 10 a.m. and lasted until 6:30 p.m. Sunday, it opens up from 10 a.m. until noon, and then again at 1:30 p.m. until 4 p.m.

