Brighton hosting ‘BrightON BrightOFF’ on April 8 for total solar eclipse

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — Rochester’s total solar eclipse is only 11 days away, as of Thursday. The eclipse will happen during the afternoon of Monday, April 8, and the Town of Brighton is planning on celebrating in Buckland Park.

The town will host “BrightON BrightoOFF” from 1 to 5 p.m. that day. There will be live music, food trucks, games, crafts, and an interactive “Brickyard Bunny’s Total Eclipse Trail” along the brickyard trail.

If you bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to the Brighton Food Cupboard, you’ll get two free pairs of eclipse glasses.