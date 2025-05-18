Brighton Police Department joins ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign to enforce seatbelt use

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — A local police department is cracking down on drivers not wearing their seatbelts.

Starting Monday May 19 until June 1, the Brighton Police Department is join the “Click It or Ticket” enforcement campaign. As a part of the campaign, Brighton Police says officers will increase patrols and make sure everyone is buckled up.

Brighton Police says on average someone not wearing a seatbelt during a crash dies every 50 minutes.

The campaign started in 1999 and police say it’s saved numerous lives. New York has been a proponent of seatbelt safety, and was the first state to enact a mandatory seatbelt law.

Seatbelt tips from the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee

Adjust your seatbelt so it is positioned correctly.

The lap portion of the belt should be snug and low across the hips, not the stomach.

The shoulder belt should be snug and cross the chest and collarbone. Don’t add excessive slack.

The shoulder belt should not touch your neck.