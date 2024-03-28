Brighton Police will share new details Thursday after missing girl, 14, found safe in Bronx

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — The Brighton Police Chief will speak at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday with an update on the investigation after a missing 14-year-old girl from Brighton was found safe in New York City.

News10NBC Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean will be at the news conference. You can follow him on X for the latest.

Brighton Police’s first news conference on the investigation was on Tuesday. According to law enforcement, they found the girl safe in an apartment in the Bronx, alone, on Monday night. It was ten hours after she was reported missing. Brighton Police, New York State Police, and NYPD were all involved in the search.

Brighton Police Chief David Catholdi said a person used text messages and a chat app to lure the 14-year-old out of her home and into a car. At the time of the last news conference, no charged had been filed.