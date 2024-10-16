Brighton to upgrade century-old streetlights

RG&E to upgrade more than 250 street lights in Brighton

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — Brighton’s century-old street lights are getting an upgrade.

Rochester Gas & Electric says it will begin making upgrades to the streetlight circuits next month.

RG&E will upgrade more than 250 streetlights between Monroe and Highland avenues.

The utility worked with the town and Brighton Historic Preservation Committee to install special lighting that would maintain the historical appearance.

The incandescent bulbs will be upgraded to LED bulbs, improving system reliability.