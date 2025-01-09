Bristol Mountain hosting 2025 Toyota U.S. Freestyle Aerial National Championship this weekend

This weekend, the top aerial skiers across America will take to the slopes on Bristol Mountain.

On January 11, Bristol Mountain Ski Resort will host the 2025 Toyota U.S. Freestyle Aerial National Championship.

The skiers will perform acrobatic maneuvers off ski jumps ranging from 7.5 to 13.5 feet with judges evaluating their height, distance, style, and landing. Olympic gold medalist and former Bristol Mountain Freestyle Team Member Chris Lillis will also be competing.

Anyone can attend the event for free.

Here is the championship day schedule:

US Nationals Aerials Qualifications Run 1: 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

US Nationals Aerials Qualifications Run 2: 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.

US Nationals Aerials Finals: Women: 6:45 p.m. – 7 p.m.

US Nationals Aerials Finals: Men: 7 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

US Nationals Award Presentation: 7:30 p.m. – 7:40 p.m.

For more information, visit Bristol Mountain’s website

Photos from 2022’s championship at Bristol Mountain (courtesy of Bristol Mountain):