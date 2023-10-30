Buddy Walk promotes inclusion of people with down syndrome

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Flower City Down Syndrome network hosted The Buddy Walk on Sunday at the Rochester Rotary Sunshine Campus in Rush.

The National Down Syndrome Society created the Buddy Walk in 1995. Its purpose is to promote acceptance and inclusion of people with down syndrome.

“As a father of two young children with down syndrome, I will say, just the inclusivity and the smiles and it’s just fantastic,” said Joseph Neri, board member of the Flower City Down Syndrome Network. “My wife and I say this all the time that this is our favorite weekend of the year. It’s just because of the positivity and everyone is here for the same reason — to celebrate each other and just really come together as one.”

Neri says this event is their largest fundraiser of the year.