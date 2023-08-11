Buffalo Bills little people set goes on sale Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills little people set in back and on-sale starting Friday.

Just like last year, Fisher-Price and the Bills are collaborating to raise money for the Oishei Children’s Hospital through the collector’s little people set. Fisher-Price has donated nearly $2 million to the children’s hospital since the Bills set launches in 2021.

This year’s set includes all-star quarterback Josh Allen, tight end Dawson Knox, defensive end Von Miller, and a Bills superfan. You can buy the little people for $24.99 sets at Wegmans stores across the region while supplies last.

On Saturday, Fisher-Price will host a junior tailgate outside the stadium on Kids’ Day before the Buffalo Bills take on the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. during their first preseason game.