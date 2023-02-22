Buffalo Bills player Dawson Knox hosting youth football camp in June

PITTSFORD, N.Y. – Kids will have the opportunity to learn from Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox this summer. Knox is teaming up with the coaches at ProCamp to host a youth football camp on June 17 and 18 at Nazareth College.

The camp will be open to boys and girls from first through eighth grade. Campers will experience hands-on instruction, lectures, fundamental football skills stations, contests, and non-contact games. The camp is open to kids of all skill levels.

For more information, click here.