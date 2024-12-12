Buffalo Bills playoff tickets on sale now for games through AFC Championship

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Optimism is in the air for Buffalo Bills fans as tickets for potential playoff games are now on sale.

These tickets cover the Wildcard game, a Divisional game, and even the AFC Championship game, all set to take place at Highmark Stadium.

Currently, the Bills are only guaranteed one home playoff game. However, fans can still purchase tickets for all three potential games. Prices vary, with premium seats behind the Bills bench on the 50-yard line for the AFC Championship game reaching nearly $12,000.

