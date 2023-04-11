Buffalo News: LeChase Construction asks state for $260M to demolish rest stops

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Buffalo News is reporting that Rochester-based construction firm LeChase is asking the state for $260 million.

LeChase Construction has a contract with the state to demolish 23 rest stop plazas along the New York State Thruway and rebuild them.

Part of the agreement was that it would not cost taxpayers a cent. Now, LeChase is in talks with state lawmakers about “cost overruns” and now requesting the $260 million, according to reports.