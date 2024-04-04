Bullets go through home with 2-year-old and three adults inside

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are searching for the person who fired several bullets into a home while four people including a 2-year-old were inside on Wednesday night. None of them were hurt.

Officers responded to the home around Lyell Avenue and Cameron Street around 10:30 p.m. after getting reports of gunfire. There was a 35-year-old, 59-year-old, and 60-year-old home at the time in addition to the child. RPD is asking anyone with information about the gunfire to call 911.