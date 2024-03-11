Bullets hit home on city’s north side while three people were home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after bullets struck a home on Weyl Street and Joseph Avenue on Sunday night while three people were inside.

Officers arrived just before 10:30 p.m. after getting reports of gunshots. They found that bullets had hit a parked car and a home with a 17-year-old, 19-year-old, and 41-year-old inside.

Nobody was hit by the gunfire. RPD has no suspects in custody yet and is asking anyone with information to call 911.