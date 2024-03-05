Bullets strike two homes in Rochester Monday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — At least two houses were hit by bullets in Rochester on Monday night.

Bullets went through a house on Flint Street near off Jefferson Avenue while a 34-year-old woman was home. That’s on the city’s southwest side. Rochester Police responded just before 8:45 p.m. and they’re following up on several leads.

About 45 minutes later, officers also responded to a house on Pullman Avenue off Dewey Avenue after bullets went through it. That’s on the city’s north side. Three adults were home at the time.

No one was injured at either location and RPD is asking anyone with information to call 911.