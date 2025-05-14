Business owners along W. Main St. eligible for up to $250,000 in revitalization grants under new project

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The West Main Gateway Project aims to revitalize Rochester’s W. Main St. with a multi-million dollar investment.

Business owners along West Main Street could receive either up to $250,000, or up to 90% of the total project cost, to enhance their properties.

“Well, we need a lot of brick work that could be done. There’s a lot of interior work that could be done to make that building really shine again,” said Alex Tahou, owner of Nick Tahou’s. “So this grant can [help] not only us, but perhaps a lot of other people brighten up their places.”

The project is funded by $10 million from gateway organizers like OneROC and the Regional Revitalization Partnership, the City of Rochester, and Monroe County. Of this, $4 million is allocated for public projects, while $6 million will be distributed to businesses.

“West Main Corridor has been identified for years, really as one of the areas in our city with the greatest potential to really transform and be a welcoming gateway to our downtown,” said Shannon Ealy, Director of Programs & Partnershis at OneROC. “We have historic assets like the Susan B. Anthony House and so many great small businesses.”

Ealy emphasized that the funds are intended for mixed-use and commercial properties, not residential.

Applications for the grants will open in July, with the first round of projects being selected in September. Construction is expected to begin by spring of next year.

