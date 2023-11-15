Byrne Dairy with deli, bakery, and gas station opens in East Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Byrne Dairy has finally opened its store in East Rochester. The beloved dairy company based in Syracuse opened its doors on Wednesday at 6 a.m.

The store on 321 East Linden Ave doesn’t just have ice cream but also a full deli, a bakery, and gas station offering both diesel and regular fuel. Customers can order sandwiches, wraps, and salads in addition to freshly baked donuts, cookies, and a range of ice cream flavors all in the same place.

The East Rochester location in Byrne Dairy’s 72nd convenience store. It’s hours are seven days a week and 24 hours a day.