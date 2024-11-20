Calling all bakers: Rochester Public Market announces December cookie contest

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Get ready for a sweet showdown at the Rochester Public Market next month. Bakers are invited to showcase their best creations in an upcoming cookie contest.

Participants can drop off their entries at the Public Market Office on Union Street from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on December 14 and 15. Each participant can only submit one recipe.

Entries will be judged on taste, texture, and originality on December 15. Winners will receive cash prizes and Market Gift Tokens for first, second, and third place. First place will win $150, second place will win $75, and third will win $55.

What exactly is a “Market Gift Token?” The tokens are the Public Market’s version of a gift certificate. The tokens can be used to purchase from vendors and never expire. Each token is valued at $5.

If baking isn’t your forte, you may enjoy Rochester’s “Holidays at the Market” starting on December 1. The public market gets decked out in holiday cheer and welcomes guests to check out holiday vendors, special food and drink, fresh-cut trees, festive music, shopping, wreaths, and more.

Come with your holiday spirit on the following dates:

Sunday, December 1, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, December 8, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, December 15, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Special: Thursday, December 19, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more events around Rochester, click here.

