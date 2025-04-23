Can Josh Allen’s influence keep youth off social media?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has decided to step away from social media, aiming to be more intentional with his time. Can he influence others to do the same?

Norman Simmons, who focuses on youth mental health, shared his insight on how social media impacts youth and teens. He says social media exerts significant peer pressure on kids, leading them to engage in behaviors influenced by what they see online.

“It looks cool to do, right? And so kids that days are easily influenced, along with just being on peer pressure by their peers around them.” Simmons said.

Simmons spoke from personal experience, having grown up in the inner city and faced traumatic experiences. He said his calling is to give back by discussing youth mental health and its importance.

The Rochester City School District’s 2023-2024 Youth Risk Behavior Survey revealed that 11% of students reported being victims of cyberbullying, while 8% admitted to problematic social media use.

Simmons believes Allen’s influence could encourage young people to reconsider their social media habits. “I think his influence is very impactful,” Simmons said. “His voice being on social media, talking about ways to use social media, even taking it back or taking time off of it, can be very impactful for our community.”

Next month, Simmons will host Youth Mental Health First Aid training at Strong Hospital. The event aims to help adults close to teens learn how to identify declining mental health and take appropriate action. More information about registration for that event can be found here.

The full Youth Risk Behavior Survey report can be found below:

