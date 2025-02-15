Canandaigua and Brockport secure NY Forward funding for housing, infrastructure improvements

BROCKPORT, N.Y. — Big changes are on the horizon for the Village of Brockport and the City of Canandaigua, thanks to funding from the New York Forward program.

Brockport will receive $4.5 million, while Canandaigua is set to receive $10 million from the state.

News10NBC spoke with city leaders about the plans for these funds, which include adding housing and improving infrastructure.

In Canandaigua, the focus will be on transforming unused buildings into residential spaces.

Mayor Bob Palumbo shared, “We have a great downtown in Canandaigua with a lot of old buildings, some very historic buildings that have empty or unutilized second and third floors. So that’s one of the major pushes for this money. There’d be 21 new apartments downtown.”

Additionally in Canandaigua, the funds will support storefront upgrades, the addition of downtown public restrooms, and potentially improve the intersection of Route 332 and Route 20 for pedestrians.

These developments follow years of applications, community feedback, and demonstrating to the state that both cities have already invested time and money into improving their downtowns.

