Canandaigua CSD is sending surveys to choose new mascot

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — The Canandaigua City School District is starting the process of changing its school symbol.

The change is in response to a new state law prohibiting the use of logos and mascots designed around indigenous people. Right now, they are the Canandaigua Braves.

Superintendent Jamie Farr says the district is sending out three rounds of surveys to the community, giving people a chance to pick the new symbol from a list of names suggested by the district. The first round is Friday afternoon for students, staff, and parents.