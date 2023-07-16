Canandaigua hosts 3-day art and music festival

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – The Annual Canandaigua Art & Music Festival was held on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 10 am. – 5 p.m. The festival is in its 34th year in Downtown Canandaigua. There are artists from around the country in over 14 mediums. There were demonstrations of glass flaming, candle making, pottery to painting, along with street food vendors, and line up of live music daily.

The Golden Palette Art Trail takes place during festival. The Golden Palette stops had a wide variety of special events, plus original art, fine craft, classes, services and unique gift items.

There are several free municipal parking lots located throughout the City of Canandaigua. Lots can be found on West Avenue, Niagara, Ontario Street, Mill Street, Antis and Bristol Street.