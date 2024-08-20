Canandaigua man charged with rape
ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — A Canandaigua man is in jail after being charged with rape.
Ontario County deputies arrested Christoph Armbruster, 26, on Saturday afternoon. He is charged with first degree rape as well as sex abuse, criminal sex act, and two counts of sexual misconduct. Canandaigua Police say the crimes took place in August 2023 in the city of Canandaigua. Armbruster was indicted on these offenses by a county grand jury on May 30 and then was placed into custody Aug. 17 by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office and turned him over to Canandaigua Police.
Armbruster is in Ontario County Jail awaiting arraignment.