Canandaigua mourning beloved teacher, coach after deadly ATV crash

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — The Canandaigua community is mourning the loss of a beloved coach who died after an ATV crash last month.

Dave Nieman was a middle school physical education teacher and a coach for the school’s football team.

The district released the following statement:

“The Canandaigua City School District is deeply saddened by the passing of middle school physical education teacher and coach Dave Nieman. He spent the past twenty years building strong connections with our students and mentoring younger coaches and teachers. He was an integral part of the school community. At this time, the district will have counselors and support in place for students and staff. We will continue to work with Dave’s family and respect their wishes and their ask for privacy during this very challenging time.”

The district is also offering counseling services for staff and students.