CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — The Canandaigua Polar Plunge is back on Saturday, March 23.

Registration for those of you ready to take the plunge starts at 10 a.m. at 154 Lakeshore Drive. At noon, people will run into the freezing waters of Canandaigua Lake in Kershaw Park to raise money for Special Olympics New York athletes in the Genesee region.

Over the years, the Canandaigua community has raised more than $250,000.