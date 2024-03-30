Canandaigua’s City Pier and Kershaw Park to close for total solar eclipse

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — The total solar eclipse is coming on April 8, and is expected to draw in large crowds in Monroe County as it’s one of the best places in the country to view it.

Those in the area should prepare for heavy traffic. News10NBC spoke with law enforcement about what locals should expect that day, and what to avoid.

In preparation for the heavy traffic, the City of Canandaigua plans to close the City Pier and Kershaw Park to all vehicle traffic. Pedestrians and still welcome. Lakeshore Drive, between Ellen Polimenti Blvd. and Maur Street, will close to traffic from noon to 5 p.m.

The exact amount of people that will be in the area is unknown, but Monroe County is expected to welcome 300,000 to 500,000 people to town for the once-in-a-lifetime event.

Check out more details on road closures or detours you can expect in Canandaigua on April 8: