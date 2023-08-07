Cannabis e-commerce becomes available in Monroe County on Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — People in Monroe County can buy recreational cannabis through an e-commerce and delivery platform that launched on Monday.

The platform, called Canterra, seeks to improve the cannabis shopping experience in New York State. Canterra works with more than 100 different cannabis brands across the state and will start deliveries on Friday, Aug. 11.

Canterra has a catalog that includes cannabis in the form of flower, pre-roll, vaporizers, edibles, concentrates, topicals and tinctures. The platform partners with regional farmers.

Deliveries will be available in the counties of Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Wyoming, Genesee, Orleans and Monroe. The platform plans to expand its services even more by the end of 2023.